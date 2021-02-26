Three local wrestlers finish in top 3 at second-ever girl’s state

Area girl’s high school wrestlers made history for the second consecutive season at the second-ever Kansas girl’s state wrestling tournament Thursday at Hartman Arena in Park City.

Three wrestlers – two from Basehor-Linwood and one from Leavenworth – traveled to the tournament Thursday after qualifying less than a week earlier at the sub-state tournament Saturday at Leavenworth High School.

Basehor’s Olivia O’Donnell (109-pound class) and Cadence Christenson (143-pound class) each earned third-place finishes in their second state appearance. Leavenworth’s Hannah Jackson (170-pound class) was the state runner-up for the second season in a row.

Jackson downed Valley Center’s Ryleigh Kurtz in the quarterfinals by fall in 1:35. She defeated Wichita South’s Trinity Williams by fall in 2:54 to advance to the championship round for a rematch with Bonner Springs’ Olivia Stean. Jackson fell to Steen in the regional championship Feb. 19 and earlier in the regular season in tournament play. The third try wasn’t the charm for Jackson as Stean got the better of her just two minutes into the match and won by fall. Jackson finished the season 17-3 overall with all three losses coming to Stean.

O’Donnell started the day with a win in the quarterfinals against Goddard Eisenhower’s Laine Burkhart by 9-5 decision. She was relegated to the consolation side of the bracket after falling to Hays’ Sarah Zimmerman by fall in 5:52 for her second loss of the season. Against Spring Hill’s Julie Yoder, she quickly won by pin in 29 seconds for a chance to wrestle for third place. In a rematch against Burkhart, she won by a 4-0 decision to take third place and finish the season 24-2.

Christenson dropped her quarterfinal match with Dodge City’s Autumn Perez by 13-0 major decision. She bounced back in the first consolation round against GACI Angel Serrano, winning by fall in 4:14. In a regional rematch against Emporia’s Hannah Boa, she won by a 4-2 decision to move on to the third-place match. She defeated Gardner-Edgerton’s Dakota Konzem – previously undefeated – by 12-8 decision to take third place and finish the season 21-2.