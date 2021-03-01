Hoops roundup: Lady Pioneers advance, Rams capture NEKL title

Leavenworth women’s basketball opened its postseason Saturday with a dominating 66-23 road win against Washington High School in the 5A sub-state play-in game.

The Pioneers (9-10) are slated to face top-seeded Lansing (14-3) Tuesday in the sub-state semifinals.

Aleshia Jones opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, followed by baskets from Monece Thomas and Jariah Wright to give the Pioneers an early 7-3 lead.

The Wildcats pulled within one point at 7-6 but Leavenworth unleashed an 11-0 run to close the first quarter up 20-6.

The second quarter started similar to the first with Jones starting the scoring. Kaylee McLain knocked down a 3-pointer to push the Pioneer lead to 19. The Wildcats managed to match their first-quarter scoring total with six more points down the stretch to enter halftime down 29-12.

Any momentum the Wildcats may have swung in their favor at halftime vanished as soon as the third quarter began. Jones opened the quarter from long range to start a lead-doubling run that would put the Wildcats away. Wright and Thomas followed up, then Jones and Sedona Posch dropped back-to-back 3-pointers, putting the Pioneers up 44-12. The Wildcats broke their scoring drought with a 3-pointer, only to see the Pioneers pile on another nine unanswered points to lead by 40.

Jones led all scorers with 27 points while adding 10 rebounds to secure a double-double. Thomas finished with 10 and Wright had nine. Posch added seven assists.

Leavenworth’s semifinal matchup with Lansing is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lansing High School.

Rams grab first league title in over a decade

Pleasant Ridge men's basketball capped a 13-5 season with a 60-37 win Saturday at Oskaloosa and clinched the Northeast Kansas League championship in the process. With a 13-2 league record, the Rams claimed the top spot in a top-heavy conference that featured Valley Falls (13-3), Jefferson County North (12-3) and Maur Hill-Mount Academy (12-4).

Despite winning their conference, the Rams will slide into the third seed of their assigned 3A sub-state tournament behind top-seeded Royal Valley (17-3) and Marysville (16-3). Pleasant Ridge's first-round matchup is against Hiawatha (5-15) Tuesday at home. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Leavenworth men fall in play-in

Leavenworth men’s basketball (4-15) saw its season end Saturday with a 69-56 road loss to Piper in the 5A sub-state play-in game.

The Pioneers trailed by double-digits for the majority of the contest but found life in the final frame and pulled within single digits. The Pirates (10-8) staved off the comeback attempt and advanced to face Basehor-Linwood (13-4) Wednesday in the semifinals.

Junior Tyrese Cannon led the Pioneers with 22 points while grabbing six rebounds.

Other sub-state matchups

Top-seeded Basehor-Linwood men's basketball's semfinal matchup with Piper will be rematch of the team's season opener in which the Bobcats won 64-46. Jordan Brown led all scorers in the contest with 27 points. Tip between the Bobcats and Pirates is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Basehor-Linwood High School.

The Lansing men (10-7) are scheduled to face Washington (6-3) Wednesday with the winner moving on to face the winner of Basehor/Piper in the sub-state championship. The Lions and Wildcats have not matched up this year but Lansing enters on a three-game winning streak. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Washington High School.

Basehor-Linwood women's basketball wrapped the season with an 11-8 record and will face Piper (12-5) Tuesday in the sub-state semifinals. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Piper High School.