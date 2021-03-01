Lansing wrestling gets two third-place finishers at state

The high school wrestling season came to a close over the weekend with the 5A tournament being held Friday at Hartman Arena in Park City. Seven local wrestlers from Leavenworth, Lansing and Basehor-Linwood qualified for the top competition by placing in the top four wrestlers of their respective weight class at the sub-state tournament. Here are the state tournament results by weight class:

106-pound class

Leavenworth’s Julian Long was downed in the quarterfinals by top-seeded Nick Treaster of Newton by fall in 1:35. His day ended in the first consolation round against Goddard’s Levi Glover in 22 seconds.

132-pound class

Lansing’s Camden Maestas had a promising start to his day with a quarterfinal win against Maize’s Camden Padgett by a 3-0 decision.

Goddard’s Zachary Wessley sent Maestas to the consolation side with a 10-8 decision win in the semifinals. He failed to bounce back on the backside, falling to Saint Thomas Aquinas’ Jordan Habben by a 6-3 decision before grabbing fifth place due to an injury forfeit.

Basehor’s Connor McMillen dropped his quarterfinal match against Wessley by fall in 2:20, then saw his day end against Padgett in the consolation round by fall in 2:07.

160-pound class

Leavenworth’s Tristan Mercado dropped his quarterfinal match against Maize’s Connor Padgett by fall in 3:52 but bounced back against Pittburg’s Matt Smith with a 1-0 decision win in the consolation round. In the consolation semifinals, he fell to Shawnee Heights’ Caden Walker by 6-1 decision to move to the fifth-place match. Bishop Carroll’s Matthew Morrell got the best of him by a 6-1 decision to end the day in sixth place.

170-pound class

Lansing’s Jacob McLain entered the day with one loss all season and defeated Bishop Carroll’s Andrew Husband in the quarterfinals by fall in 4:14 to advance to the semifinals.

He suffered his second loss of the season against Kapaun Mt. Carmel’s Nathan Fury by 9-5 decision to move to the consolation semifinals. He defeated Heights’ Cole Manrose by fall in 4:47 and then downed Husband again by an 8-5 decision to take third place.

180-pound class

Basehor’s Tanner Parrish fell in his opening match to Bishop Carroll’s Hunter Trail by fall in 1:03, then saw his day end against Salina South’s Brandon Jeffries by fall in 19 seconds.

220-pound class

Lansing’s Dylan Ward entered the state tournament undefeated but quickly saw that change due to a quarterfinal upset against Maize’s Mitchael Casement by fall in 5:26. Ward bounced back in the consolation round with an 11-2 major decision win against KMC’s Noah Redcorn. He defeated Hays’ Gavin Meyers by a 4-1 decision to advance to the third-place match, then bested Andover Central’s Bronx Wood by 7-3 decision to take third place.