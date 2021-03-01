Leavenworth women’s bowling headed to state

Leavenworth High School came within less than 200 points of sending both its men’s and women’s bowling teams to the state tournament at the regional competition Thursday. The women took first place as a team – scoring 2,459 team points – while the men took second – 3,215 team points. Piper’s men’s team claimed first place with 3,376 team points.

Basehor-Linwood’s women’s team took second place behind the Pioneers with 2,375 team points.

In addition to the entire Pioneer women’s team qualifying for state, the top four scoring individuals not on a qualifying team will compete as well. Leavenworth’s Will Ayers punched his ticket with a second-place finish, followed by Michael Hoover and Connor Smith.

The Bobcat women got two individual qualifiers as Morgan McCarthy claimed first place overall and Taryn Cory took fourth.

The Pioneer women’s team consists of Chloe Herring, Serom Kim, Rayven Robertson, Brooke Collins, Katie Goings and Madeline Judson.

The 5A state meet is scheduled for Thursday at Northrock Lanes in Wichita.