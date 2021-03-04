Hoops roundup: Bobcats upended by Pirates in sub-state semis, Lions fall to Wildcats

Basehor-Linwood men’s basketball (15-5) saw its season suddenly end Wednesday in a 53-40 loss to Piper (13-5) in the 5A sub-state semifinals at home.

The Bobcats trailed through the first half of the contest but pulled ahead by one point entering the final quarter, only to see the Pirates unload an 18-2 run to pull off the upset.

The first quarter saw both teams play at a high pace as the Bobcats nabbed their first lead of the game at 6-5 on a Trevor McBride layup. The Pirates pulled back ahead but Basehor got consecutive scores from Carter Bergman and Aiden Ingram to lead 10-8. Piper knocked a 3-pointer toward the end of the quarter to lead 11-10 going into the second.

McBride opened the frame with a 3-pointer but the Pirates reeled off a 6-0 run to pull ahead 17-13. Jordan Brown found his 3-point shot after a few missed attempts and followed it up with a drive to the basket to put the Bobcats back up 18-17. Piper continued to respond in small bursts as back-to-back scores helped reclaim the lead. Basehor was unable to tie the game before halftime but Bergman and Brown closed the half with scores to trail 25-24.

Bergman got the scoring started in the second half and later put the Bobcats ahead 29-27 with a 3-pointer. The Pirates kept pace and matched the Bobcats’ output but McBride scored the next six points for Basehor to lead 35-33.

The Bobcats showed little signs of a collapse as the final quarter opened and the Pirates didn’t seem intent on pulling ahead as they made turnovers on multiple possessions early. A 3-pointer put the Pirates back on top but Aiden Ford got the lead back briefly. Piper overcame their early turnovers and dropped a 15-0 run to end the Bobcats’ chance at making the sub-state finals.

Lions fall in semis

Lansing men’s basketball dropped a tough sub-state semifinal matchup with Washington 64-48 Wednesday on the road, ending the team’s season.

The Lions found themselves trailing 13-5 early but erased the deficit with an 8-0 run to end the first quarter tied 13-13. Malik Benson and Trevor Couch got the Lions ahead early in the second but the Wildcats went on to outscore Lansing 13-5 and lead 26-23 at halftime.

The Wildcats opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer but Lansing responded with five unanswered points to trail 29-28. Washington erased Lansing’s progress with a 9-0 run to lead by double digits for the first time in the game. Lansing added six unanswered to close the quarter trailing 38-34. The Wildcats kept the Lions are arms-length in the fourth quarter and thwarted any chance at a comeback with a 16-5 run to end the game.

Benson led the Lions with 17 points, followed by Caden Crawford with 10. Peyton Basler finished with eight points.