Third-seeded Rams avoid upset to advance

Pleasant Ridge men’s basketball (13-4) needed overtime to escape Hiawatha Tuesday at home but the Rams nailed four free throws in the final minutes to win 64-61 and move on to the 3A sub-state semifinals.

The Rams used a 10-0 game-opening run to lead 14-7 after one quarter. They pushed even further in the second as their lead grew to double digits and went into halftime up 33-23 The Red Hawks made a second-half surge, outscoring the Rams by 10 points and pulling within two possessions with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter. The momentum stayed with Hiawatha in the fourth, leading to a 52-52 tie at the end of regulation. Pleasant Ridge buckled down and pulled ahead in overtime to secure the win.

The Rams will face Marysville (16-3) in the semifinals Friday. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Marysville High School.

Lions escape Pioneers in semis

Lansing women’s basketball (16-3) went into halftime of its Tuesday sub-state game against Leavenworth (9-10) having trailed the entire two quarters but the Lions took control in the second half and came out on top 47-43.

The win advances the Lions to the 5A sub-state finals against Piper (13-5) Friday. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lansing High School. The game will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

Basehor women fall in semis

Basehor-Linwood women’s basketball saw its season end in the 5A sub-state semifinals against Piper 51-42 Tuesday. The Bobcats finished 12-9 and went 12-5 after opening the season 0-4.