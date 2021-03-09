Lions advance to state semifinals

Lansing women’s basketball picked up its first-ever win in the state quarterfinals with a 64-51 triumph against Bonner Springs (6-13) Monday at home.

The Lions and Braves traded blows in the opening minutes as the road team took an early 7-6 lead. Lansing got its offense rolling as Mackenzie Manthe knocked down back-to-back shots to put the Lions ahead 11-9. Manthe stayed hot and hit three more consecutive baskets, followed by a free throw from Caitlin Bishop to give Lansing an 18-11 lead after one quarter.

The Braves struck first to open the second frame and started to show signs of a comeback, matching the Lions’ shots and keeping within six points in the early minutes. The opportunity to pull within one possession didn’t last long for the Braves as Manthe and Kamryn Farris put together a 10-0 run to end the half ahead 36-20.

Lansing flirted with a 20-point lead in the third quarter as Farris and Manthe continued to have their way on offense. After a spurt of offense toward the end of the third, Lansing led Bonner 51-35.

The Braves scored six-straight points to open the final quarter and pulled within single digits soon after at 55-46. Manthe capped her already solid night by putting away the Braves with back-to-back scores to send the Lions to their first state semifinal in program history.

Manthe led all scorers with 24 points. Farris added 11 while Bishop had 11 and seven assists.

Lansing won the rebound battle 27-20 and dished out 19 assists as a team to the Braves’ 11.

The Lions are scheduled to face St. Thomas Aquinas in the 5A semifinals Thursday at White Auditorium in Emporia. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on the NFHS Network.