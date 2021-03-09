Local bowlers compete at state

The high school bowling season wrapped up last week as the Leavenworth women’s bowling team traveled to Wichita Thursday for the 5A state meet at Northrock Lanes.

Leavenworth’s women’s team was joined by three individuals from the men’s team in Will Ayers, Michael Hoover and Connor Smith. Basehor-Linwood qualified two individuals at the regional in Morgan McCarthy and Taryn Cory and Lansing added Cynthia Phillips.

The Pioneers took eighth place out of ten teams and scored 2,393 total points.

Phillips was the top individual performer of the group, taking 22nd place, with a score of 531 (158, 203, 170). Cory came in 40th with 484 (124, 137, 223) and McCarthy took 47th with 459 (158, 148, 153).

Leavenworth’s Chloe Herring took 41st with 479 (177, 138, 164), followed by Seron Kim in 43rd with 476 (138, 182, 156), Brooke Collins in 60th with 429 (185, 115, 129), Rayven Robertson in 78th with 377 (84, 123, 170), Katie Goings in 85th with 310 (99, 89, 122) and Madison Judson in 88th with 263 (88, 96, 79).

On the boy’s side, Smith finished in 68th with 505 (167, 168, 170), followed by Ayers in 77th with 476 (148, 162, 166) and Hoover in 83rd with 447 (140, 116, 191).