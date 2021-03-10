Pleasant Ridge volleyball to host summer skills camp

The Pleasant Ridge High School volleyball program announced it will host a three-day skills camp for two age groups June 21-24.

The two age groups include students entering grades 2-5 and grades 6-8. The 2-5 group is scheduled to meet from 8:30-10 a.m. over the three-day camp while the 6-8 group is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge High School.

The camp cost is $60, which includes individual drills, instruction from former Lady Rams, individual awards, a camp t-shirt.

Registration can be completed ahead of time by contacting head coach Julie Slater at slaterj02@gmail.com or on the day of the camp.