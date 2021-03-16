Lansing’s Simmons picked as UKC Coach of the Year, Jones named Co-Player of the Year

With the Kansas high school basketball season wrapping up over the weekend, the United Kansas Conference released its All-League team Monday as 22 local athletes earned honors.

Lansing, Leavenworth and Basehor-Linwood all picked up first-team selections on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Lansing women’s head coach KC Simmons was named the league’s Coach of the Year as the Lions finished 19-4 and took third place at the 5A state tournament in Emporia. Leavenworth senior Aleshia Jones was named the league’s Co-Player of the Year with De Soto’s Katelynn Ostronic.

Men’s first team

Basehor-Linwood junior guard Jordan Brown picked up first-team honors for his second consecutive season.

Lansing seniors Malik Benson and Peyton Basler were named to the first team for the first time in their careers. Leavenworth junior Tyrese Cannon also made the first team.

Men’s second team

Basehor junior Carter Bergman enjoyed a breakout year and made the second team. He was joined by junior Trevor McBride.

Leavenworth junior JaiKuan Darthard was named to the second team after picking up an honorable mention last season.

Men’s honorable mention

Junior Ty Hofer also had a breakout year for Basehor, picking up an honorable mention. Lansing senior Jake Jackson and junior Caden Crawford were honorable mentions.

Women’s first team

Jones was also named to the first team in addition to her previous honor. Lansing junior forwards Kamryn Farris and Mackenzie Manthe were both named to the first team as they each averaged double-digit scoring.

Bashor senior guard Adell Gore made the first team for the second year in a row.

Women’s second team

Basehor seniors Addison Penegar and Isabel Sibert were each named to the second team. Penegar was an honorable mention last season while Sibert is making her first appearance on the list.

Lansing juniors Caitlin Bishop and McKenzie Moburg picked up second-team honors.

Women’s honorable mention

Leavenworth had a trio earn honorable mention as senior Sedona Posch was joined by juniors Kaylee McLain and Jariah Wright. Basehor’s Sarah Lawless rounded out the list, making her first appearance as an honorable mention.