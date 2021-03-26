Lansing women’s swimming takes second in first competition in nearly two years

After nearly two years of layoff between competitions, the Lansing women’s swimming team returned to the pool Thursday with a second-place finish at an eight-team tournament hosted by Topeka West at Capitol Federal Natatorium.

The Lions scored 355.5 team points while first place McPherson totaled 429. There were also four state consideration times posted and four school records broken for Basehor-Linwood’s swimmers – who swim with Lansing’s team.

Here are the results by event:

200-yard medley relay

The team of Caitlynn Kankelfitz, Alexis Buchholz, Celia Perez and Kailyn Cline took fourth place in the event with a time of 2:12.67. The time marked the first state consideration time Lansing on the season.

200-yard freestyle

Ellie Johnson was the Lions’ top finisher in sixth place with a 2:23.12 time, followed by Emma Jackson in eighth with a 2:26.03 time.

200-yard IM

Perez picked up a third-place finish, swimming the event in 2:40.4. Kankelfitz came in seventh with a time of 2:55.13.

50-yard freestyle

Cline took fourth place with a time of 27.48 for state consideration.

100-yard butterfly

Perez picked up another third-place finish with a time of 1:14.89. Jana Burnett notched a sixth-place finish, finishing in 1:20.41.

100-yard freestyle

Cline was Lansing’s top finisher in eighth place (1:04.41).

500-yard freestyle

Johnson took seventh place with a time of 6:40.85, followed by Jackson in eighth in 6:41.78

200-yard freestyle relay

The team of Burnett, Abigail Brown, Johnson and Buchholz took fifth place with a tome of 2:05.71.

100-yard backstroke

Kankelfitz took eighth place with a time of 1:16.76.

100-yard breaststroke

Buchholz notched the best finish of the day for the Lions, taking second place with a time of 1:20.65. The finish was good for state consideration. Brown came in eighth, finishing the event in 1:34.65.

400-yard freestyle relay

The team of Perez, Burnett, Cline and Johnson took fourth place with a final time of 4:22.95 – nearly 17 seconds better than their entry time. Their time was also good for state consideration.