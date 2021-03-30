Lansing women’s swimming takes crown at home relays, Leavenworth places fifth

After opening the season with a second-place finish in Topeka Thursday, Lansing women’s swimming had a quick turnaround Saturday, hosting the Lansing Relays at the Lansing High School Natatorium.

The Lions conquered the 11-team tournament, scoring 155 total team points, with St. James Academy coming in second with 148 points. Leavenworth picked up a fifth-place finish with 77 team points.

Here are the notable results from both the morning and afternoon sessions by event:

500-yard descendo

Leavenworth’s team of Chloe Thompson, Maya Brothers, Elizabeth Finnigan and Gretchen Brewster took first place in the event with a time of 5:30.39. Lansing’s team of Ellie Johnson, Emma Jackson, Skylar Yoder and Kailyn Cline came in second, finishing in 5:44.22.

200-yard backstroke

The team of Jackson, Celia Perez, Caitlynn Kankelfitz, Ana Curzydlo took second place for Lansing with a final time of 2:14.9.

200-yard breaststroke

Lansing’s team of Rhiannon Neath, Jill Wallace, Abigail Brown and Alexis Buchholz finished in second with a time of 2:48.11. Leavenworth’s Kennedy Gibson, Kate Brooks, Moe Fischer and Tryphena Mundell came in third, finishing in 2:52.5.

400-yard freestyle

Johnson, Jackson, Perez and Cline picked up the Lions’ second first-place finish of the day with a final time of 4:16.33, beating out second place by nearly five seconds.

200-yard freestyle

Johnson, Curzydlo, Cline and Samantha Hughes finished in third with a final time of 1:56.73.