Pioneers soccer downs Tongie, ties Seaman in back-to-back

Leavenworth women’s soccer stayed unbeaten after its second week of competition with a 2-0 win against Tonganoxie on the road and a 1-1 tie against Seaman at home.

The Pioneers (2-0-1) opened the season last week with a 2-1 overtime win against Lansing after nearly two years of layoff between competitions.

Against Tonganoxie, the Pioneers opened the scoring in the 31st minute as Sadie Dipman connected on a shot on assists from Addison Hunter and Emma Torres.

Leavenworth got an insurance goal from Emily Nachbar on an assist from Audry Barnes in the 55th minute and the Pioneer defense held on for the shutout.

The Pioneers faced a formidable opponent the following night in Seaman and the Vikings put the pressure on in the beginning of the match.

Seaman broke the tie in the 32nd minute after a strong offensive push that resulted in a one-on-one chance against Pioneer goalkeeper Hannah Hawley.

The Pioneers were unable to get on the board before the first half ended and trailed 1-0.

After nearly 20 minutes of scoreless play in the second half the Pioneers found their opportunity, as Abby Martin completed a pass to Nachbar, who found the far side of the net to tie the match at 1-1.

Both teams made pushes toward the end of regulation and throughout both overtimes, forcing the match to end in a 1-1 tie.

Hawley finished the night with 13 saves.

The Pioneers return to action Tuesday to host Shawnee Heights. The match is scheduled to kick off a 6 p.m. and will be broadcasted on the NFHS Network.