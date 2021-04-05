Benson records best long jump in state in Lansing’s track and field opener

Lansing senior Malik Benson kicked off the 2021 track and field season Friday at the Blue Valley Northwest Spring Classic with a huge showing for the Lions with top finishes in four events and an improvement on his school record in the long jump.

In addition to Benson’s performance, the Lions had strong outings from both their men’s and women’s teams on both the track and in the field.

Here are the notable results from Lansing’s first meet of the season:

100-meter run

Benson picked up his first win of the day, running the event in 11.06 seconds, nearly .8 seconds faster than second place. His teammate, Bryson Raymond, came in fourth with a time of 12.01. Lansing picked up two top-three finishes on the women’s side as Zayliah Bronson (13.37) and McKenzie Hayse (13.49) took second and third place.

200-meter run

Benson dominated the field again, taking first place with a time of 22.63 seconds, beating out second place by a second. The women grabbed second and third again as Jesse Ritchart finished in 26.89 seconds, followed by Hayse in 27.56 seconds.

4x100-meter relay

Lansing’s team of Raymond, Benson, Hunner Nelson and Ian Patton took first place with a final time of 42.84 seconds.

The women’s team of Bronson, Dayven Dodd, Hayse and Ritchart also grabbed a first-place finish with a time of 50.12 seconds.

4x400-meter relay

Dodd, Hayse, Ritchart and Mia Batista took first place with a final time of 4:22.5, beating out second place by nearly two seconds.

Long jump

Benson improved on his school record and set the best mark in the state this season with a final jump of 24 feet, 4.75 inches to take first place.

High jump

Richie Patrick picked up a third-place finish with a final jump of 6 feet.

Triple jump

Dodd grabbed a second-place finish for the women’s team with a final jump of 35 feet, 1 inch.

Pole vault

Reece Baker took first place with a 10-foot clearance.

Javelin

Alyssa Batista grabbed another top finish for the Lions, recording a throw of 101 feet, 8 inches.

Shot put

Grayce Martin wrapped up the day with a second-place finish, throwing 36 feet, 3 inches, in the final.