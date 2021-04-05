Bobcats travel to Baldwin for season opener

Basehor-Linwood’s track and field team returned to competition for the first time in nearly two years Thursday as the Bobcats faced nine other schools on the campus of Baker University.

The Bobcats had a solid showing with just one individual first-place finish but had many athletes earn second-and third-place finishes.

Here are the notable results from the Baldwin Invitational by event:

200-meter run

Junior Trevor McBride picked up a third-place finish on the men’s side with a time of 23.7 while senior Jenna Zydlo took second on the women’s side, finishing in 27.8.

1,600-meter run

Junior Rylee Jones took second place with a time of 5:59.92.

3,200-meter run

Jones got another solid finish, taking third, with a time of 13:21.7.

100-meter hurdles

Sophomore Raina Christenson finished in third place with a 16.85 final time.

High jump

Sophomore newcomer Tyson Ruud picked up the Bobcats’ only top finish of the day, clearing 6 feet, 4 inches. On the women’s side, Zydlo took second place, clearing 4 feet, 10 inches.

Long jump

McBride finished in second with a leap of 20 feet, 7.75 inches.

Discus

Senior Carter Tickles was the Bobcats’ top finisher in third place, throwing 129 feet, 1 inch.

The Bobcats are scheduled to return to action Friday as they host a varsity invitational meet. Events are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. at Basehor-Linwood High School.