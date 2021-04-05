Leavenworth opens track season with home invitational

The high school track and field season kicked off this week with local schools beginning competition Thursday.

Leavenworth hosted six other schools, including fellow United Kansas Conference member De Soto, and came out of the meet with five individual top finishes and a first-place finish in the women’s 4x100-meter dash.

Here are the notable results from the Leavenworth Invitational by event:

100-meter run

Senior Nathan Waugh took first place on the men’s side with a time of 11.7 seconds. Senior Aleshia Jones was the top finisher on the women’s side in second place, finishing in 12.94 seconds. Senior Wynter Ramos was behind Jones in fourth place with a 13.42-second finish.

110-meter hurdles

Senior Jeremiah Walltower took first place with a 15.7-second finish.

400-meter run

Senior Dhakiya Blake took first place on the women’s side with a time of 58.4.

High jump

Sophomore Geness Bethea took first place with a final jump of 6 feet.

Long jump

Sophomore Isaac Ativie picked up a third-place finish, leaping 20 feet, 1.5 inches.

Triple jump

Ativie followed up his long jump finish with a second-place finish in the triple jump, recording a 40 feet, two-inch final jump.

Shotput

Seniors Michael Harris and Justin Pettis took the top two places as Harris threw 51 feet, 4.5 inches and Pettis reached 49 feet, 8.5 inches.

Discus

Harris picked up a second-place finish, throwing 131 feet, 8 inches.

The Pioneers are scheduled to compete again Friday at Lansing High School. Events are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.