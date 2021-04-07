Bobcat softball crushes De Soto in second game of doubleheader to avoid sweep

After a tough 7-6 loss in the first game of a doubleheader against De Soto Tuesday, Basehor-Linwood bounced back in a big way, notching its highest run total of the season in a 20-6 win.

The Bobcats took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the third inning of game one, with runs coming from Britney Hoffman (single) and Bella Rollo (error), before the Wildcats scored four runs to take their first lead at 5-2.

The Bobcats added a run in the fourth but De Soto maintained its lead with a score in the fifth inning. Basehor clawed back into the game with two runs in the sixth inning to trail 6-5 but the Wildcats added an insurance run in the bottom of the frame to stay ahead 7-5. Sam Price launched a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning but the Bobcats were unable to complete the comeback.

Rollo led the Bobcat offense going 3-4 with two doubles.

The second game saw the Bobcat hitters thrive as they totaled 21 hits and plated multiple runs in five separate innings.

Taylor Cruse opened the game with a solo home run on a 3-1 pitch. Rollo pushed a single into left field and scored on a triple from Price. The Bobcats got their third run of the inning when Hoffman drove in a run on a single.

The Wildcats responded with two runs in the bottom of the first to trail 3-2 but the Bobcats continued to stay aggressive on offense.

Mila Seaton and Jaiden Turner both reached base on singles to start the inning, bringing up Cruse, who made the most of the opportunity with her second home run of the game. Basehor added another run as Price singled to score Audrey Spellman to lead 7-2.

Both teams picked up two runs in the third inning, then the Wildcats pulled within three runs at 9-6 with two more scores in the fourth inning.

The Bobcat offense exploded in the fifth and sixth innings with 11 runs to invoke the run rule and end the game.

Six Bobcats had multi-hit games and no one struck out.

Cruse went 4-4 with six RBIs and scored five runs herself. Price was 4-5 with 3 RBIs.

The Bobcats are scheduled to return to action Thursday in a home doubleheader against Seaman. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.