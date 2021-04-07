Lansing downs Leavenworth in baseball and softball

Lansing baseball picked up its first win of the 2021 regular season Tuesday with a 12-2 defeat of Leavenworth behind a big offensive day from Bryce Turner.

Turner was responsible for driving in four of the Lions’ (1-2) 12 runs, doing so on two hits.

The game marked the home opener for the Pioneers on a brand new field at the recently constructed Leavenworth sports complex.

Jack Knutson got Lansing’s first hit with a double in the second inning and stole third base during Turner’s ensuing at-bat before tagging up to score on a sacrifice fly to lead 1-0.

The Pioneers bounced back in the bottom of the frame with back-to-back one-out walks by Sean Goings and Wesley Redelberger on Lions pitcher Ben Stonestreet. Leavenworth’s hitters made Stonestreet pay for the walks, scoring their first run of the day on a single off the bat of Devon Bruning that scored Goings. The Pioneers took the lead as Jackson Harding pushed a single into right field to score Redelberger with just one out. Stonestreet surrendered his third walk of the inning to load the bases but got a strikeout and induced a groundout to escape the inning.

Leavenworth had another shot to plate some runs in the second inning as Stonestreet walked three more batters before being pulled for Jaden Vanek. Vanek inherited two baserunners with one out but escaped the inning without allowing any runs to score.

Lansing’s offense got going in the third inning as James Mendez opened the frame with a single to right field off Goings, who entered to pitch after the second. Peyton Basler secured a four-pitch walk on the following at-bat to put runners on first and second with no outs. Goings got Knutson to pop out but Turner brought the runners in on the next at-bat, launching the first pitch to left field for a home run, giving Lansing a 4-2 lead.

The Lions added another run as Cameron Ernzen hit an inside-the-park home run to extend the lead to 5-2.

The fifth inning saw the Lions’ offense continue to click as their first six batters reached base. Knutson, Turner and Samuel Yancey each notched singles as Yancey’s scored Knutson to lead 6-2. Turner stole both third base and home plate in the following at-bat before Ernzen walked to keep the bases loaded with no outs. The Lions piled on three more runs in the inning to lead 11-2.

The Pioneers failed to get a hit after the second inning as Vanek threw 5.2 innings with six strikeouts. Six Lions had multihit games, highlighted by Turners’ four RBIs.

The teams are scheduled to meet again Thursday at Lansing High School. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Lansing’s late homer highlights sweep of Leavenworth

A strong comeback effort in the first half of a doubleheader wasn’t enough for Leavenworth softball in a pair of losses to Lansing Tuesday.

The Pioneers used a five-run inning to erase a 5-0 deficit in the first game before a seventh-inning home run from Lansing sealed an 8-7 loss.

The Lions carried the momentum from the win into the second game and won 12-1, invoking the run rule.

The Pioneers return to action Tuesday to face Basehor-Linwood on the road in a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. with the second to follow.

The Lions are set to face Turner Tuesday on the road. The doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.