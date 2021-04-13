Bobcat runners perform well at home relays

Basehor-Linwood’s men’s and women’s track and field teams put up solid results in its second week of competition with a first-place finish for the women and second place for the men at the Bobcat Relays Friday.

The men’s team scored 133 total points, highlighted by a top finish in the distance medley relay. The women’s team put up 166.5 points and set the school record in the DMR.

Pleasant Ridge also competed with its men’s team scoring 55 points to take seventh place and the women taking sixth with 49.5 points.

Here are the notable results from the Bobcat Relays:

40-meter dash

Pleasant Ridge freshman Mia Ernzen took the top spot with a 5.72-second finish. Basehor-Linwood picked up the following two spots as Brenna Lynn (5.9 seconds) took second and Isabel Sibert (5.93 seconds) in third.

100-meter dash

Bobcat senior Adell Gore took third place with a 13.44-second finish on the women’s side.

400-meter run

Bobcat junior Trevor McBride finish in second place with a time of 52.89 seconds.

800-meter run

Marc Farris picked up a third-place finish for Basehor-Linwood, finishing in 2:10.54. Aliyiah Shirley finished in second place for the Bobcats on the women’s side in 2:35.42.

Women’s 100-meter hurdles

Basehor’s Emma Schwinn (16.26) and Raina Christenson (16.82) finished in second and third place.

Men’s 110-meter hurdles

Pleasant Ridge’s Chase Wohlgemuth took second place with a time of 17.39 seconds.

Men’s 300-meter hurdles

Wohlgemuth earned another runner-up finish, running the event in 43.67 seconds.

4x100-meter relay

On the men’s side, Basehor-Linwood’s team of Kaleb Scott, Corey Clarke, Trevor Little and Brant Wilson took third place with a time of 46.2 seconds. Pleasant Ridge’s women’s team of Aviana Nutsch, Layna Jackson, Haley Holmes and Emma Schwinn took third place with a time of 54.24 seconds.

4x400-meter relay

Basehor’s women’s team of Gore, Emily Steinlage, Lexy Augustine and Jordan Knipp picked up a third-place finish with a time of 4:38.28.

4x800-meter relay

The Bobcats got a second-place finish on the women’s side as Maya Pebley, Emma Johnson, Kodi Greer and Alyssa Tyler ran the event in 11:24.21.

DMR

Basehor picked up first-place finishes on both the men’s and women’s events. The team of Shirley, Jenna Zydlo, Augustine and Rylee Jones finished in 14:28.10 to set the school record. The men’s team of Austin Glezen, McBride, Sean McGowan and Farris finished in 12:42.76.