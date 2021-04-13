Four-run inning pushes Lansing past Leavenworth

Lansing baseball had a productive night Monday in its 7-3 win at home against Leavenworth as the Lions used just eight hits to put up seven runs.

The production of the Lions (2-2) stands out as the Pioneers also notched eight hits in the contest but only converted three scores.

Leavenworth put the pressure on early as Bryce Jones singled on the first pitch of the game. Lansing pitcher Jack Knutson got the first out via strikeout before allowing another single to Sean Goings. The Pioneers’ next two batters were unable to move the runners after consecutive groundouts.

After escaping the top of the first inning, Knutson roped a triple to right field off of Devon Bruning to put a run 90-feet from home plate with one out. Bruning recovered with a strikeout before issuing a five-pitch walk to Samuel Yancey but found his way out with another strikeout to end the inning.

Lansing’s offense found another opportunity with runners in scoring position in the bottom of the third as Peyton Basler (hit-by-pitch) and Jack Knutson (walk) reached base to open the inning. Bruning got Bryce Turner to hit a pop-fly to left field for the first out but Yancey knocked a single to right field to load the bases. The scoreless tie was broke in the following at-bat as Cameron Ernzen was hit by a pitch to score Basler. Justin Jardon plated Knutson and Yancey with a double to left field to give Lansing a 3-0 lead. The Lions added another run as Kade Keller grounded out to score Ernzen.

Lansing’s offense continued to get strong at-bats to begin innings as James Mendez (walk) and Basler (single) reached base. Mendez later scored on a sacrifice fly from Turner to give Lansing a 5-0 lead. Basler scored on the following at-bat as Yancey singled for his third hit of the game.

Leavenworth’s offense got going in the fifth inning as Knutson issued back-to-back walks to Angel Rosario and Goings. Bruning plated the Pioneers’ first run of the game with a single that scored Rosario. The Lions responded with a pitching change, bringing in Jackson Barrett, but Redelberger took him to a full count before singling to score Goings. The Pioneers added one more run in the inning as Xavier Johnson scored Bruning on a sacrifice fly, cutting Lansing’s lead in half at 6-3.

Leavenworth was unable to close the gap any further and fell to 0-6.

Yancey went 3-3 with one RBI and Knutson went 2-3 while throwing 4.1 innings with five strikeouts.

Redelberger was 2-4 with one RBI.