Bobcat Bass returns to state tournament in third year

A local youth competitive fishing team out of Basehor will once again send anglers to the Kansas Bass Nation Youth state tournament scheduled for June 5-6 at Millford Lake.

Bobcat Bass – originally named BLHS BASS – is a community youth bass club that formed three years ago with just three teams. The organization is made up of both high school and youth teams from Basehor-Linwood, Pleasant Ridge, Tonganoxie and Piper schools. It is made up of 14 high school teams and 12 youth teams.

The organization sent nine teams to the 2020 state championship at Bone Creek and will send seven this season after the four qualifying events at Perry Lake, Melvern Lake, Table Rock Lake and Wilson Lake.

On top of the regular season success, sophomore angler Colton Hutchinson was Kansas’ lone selection for the Bassmaster High School All-State team.

The high school teams of Owen Blackburn/Hutchinson, Jace Comba/Shaydon Wright and Wyatt Eidson/Grant Matthews, as well as the youth teams of Joey Batesel/Cydney Hutchinson, Cale Denney/Jonas Lawler-White, Hunter Grantham/William Loewen and Nathanael Meitler/Drake Wilson, will be part of 36 teams competing at the state tournament.