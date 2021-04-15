Bobcats take advantage of errors in sweep of Pioneers

The Basehor-Linwood Bobcats softball team swept both games of their league doubleheader Tuesday at home against Leavenworth. In the opening game, the home team took advantage of eight Leavenworth errors to roll past the Pioneers, 7-0. In the finale, the Bobcats used a five-run fourth inning en route to a 10-0 run-rule win.

In the first game, sophomore Taylor Cruse was dominant in the circle, racking up 13 strikeouts while surrendering only one hit in seven innings of work. The righthander held the visitors hitless going into the sixth inning before Pioneer outfielder Paci Tate reached base on a groundball single to the infield's left side to break up the no-hitter.

Basehor jumped on the board in the bottom of the first inning, taking advantage of the first of those Pioneer errors, scoring a run on a dropped pop fly that allowed sophomore Bella Rollo to round the bases. The Bobcats put the game out of reach in the bottom of the fifth inning when Cruse, Audrey Spellman, and Rollo crossed the plate courtesy of four Leavenworth errors, despite only one hit ball leaving the infield.

Landri Lopez (1-3) was handed the hard-luck loss despite surrendering only four hits and one earned run while recording five strikeouts in her complete game, six-inning effort. Despite the setback, the junior right-hander managed to lower her season ERA to 1.64.

The Bobcats were led on offense by Sam Price (1-3), Britney Hoffman (1-3, run), Kaleigh Small (1-3, run), and Grace Rose (1-3, double, RBI).

Tate (1-2) was responsible for the Pioneers’ lone hit.

In the second game, the Bobcats saw their bats heat up as they banged out 10 hits, including seven in their fourth inning barrage.

Junior Hanna Hull picked up the win for Basehor, tossing five shutout innings while giving up four hits and notching eight strikeouts.

Kaylee McLain (1-1) took the loss in the circle for Leavenworth, surrendering six earned runs on those 10 hits while recording one strikeout.

Cruse (2-3, double, HBP, run, RBI), Rollo (2-3, 2 runs, RBI), Britney Hoffman (2-3, double, run, 2 RBIs), Mila Seaton (1-2, run, RBI), Jaedin Turner (2-3, run), Spellman (1-2, double, walk, 2 RBIs) and Sam Price (1-3, run) spurred the Bobcat offense in the rout.

Ingrid Mackey (1-3), McLain (1-2), Jewel Lake (1-2), and Paradise Wright (1-2) collected hits for the Pioneers.

Leavenworth (2-4) returns to play Tuesday when they travel to Shawnee Heights to take on the Thunderbirds. The first pitch is set for 3:30 p.m., with a second game to follow immediately.