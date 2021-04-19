Lions sprinters excel at Manhattan Invite

Lansing track and field already boasts the top 4x100-meter relay team in the state and the Lions made another statement Thursday, nearly sweeping the short sprint events at the Manhattan Invitational at Manhattan High School.

The Lions claimed the top spot in the men’s 100-meter dash as well as both sides of the 200-meter dash and 4x100-meter relay but missed out in the women’s 100-meter dash, taking second and third place.

The men’s team posted a third-place finish at the eight-team meet while scoring 77.5 points. The women’s team took second place with 83 points.

Here are the notable results from the Manhattan Invitational:

100-meter dash

Senior Malik Benson took first place by more than half a second with a 10.76-second finish. On the women’s side, Zayliah Bronson narrowly missed out on first place by .03 seconds, finishing in 12.92 seconds. McKenzie Hayse was behind Bronson in third place, finishing in 13.08 seconds.

200-meter dash

Benson picked up another win with a 22-second finish, besting second place by a second. Hayse grabbed first place on the women’s side with a 26.42-second finish.

1,600-meter run

Lansing took two of the top three spots as Jackson Steger (4:42.78) finished in second and Kenneth Howell (4:42.92) in third.

4x100-meter relay

The men’s team of Bryson Raymond, Benson, Hunner Nelson and Ian Patton finished in 43.08 seconds in their first-place finish. The women’s team of Bronson, Dayven Dodd, Hayse and Jesse Ritchart finished in 50.17 seconds.

4x400-meter relay

The women’s team of Dodd, Hayse, Mia Batista and Ritchart finished in third place with a 4:21.24 finish.

4x800-meter relay

The team of Anya Anderson, Sophia Mosher, Mia Mosher and Kaylin Dunlap finished in 10:43.33 to take second.

High jump

Richie Patrick picked up a third-place finish with a final jump of 6 feet, 2 inches.

Long jump

Benson continued his dominance in the event this season with another top finish and a final jump of 24 feet, 8.5 inches.

Pole vault

Reece Baker scored a top finish for the women’s team with clearance of 10 feet, 2 inches.

Shotput

Lansing took the top spot on the women’s side as Grayce Martin notched a 39 foot, 11.5-inch throw. Logan Buffo grabbed second place on the men’s side with a final throw of 47 feet, 2 inches.

The Lions are scheduled to return to action Thursday for a varsity meet at Bonner Springs.