LeavenLeavenworth United Soccer Club U12 takes second in Crossroads Classicworth United Soccer Club U12 takes second in Crossroads Classic

The Leavenworth United Soccer Club U12 team competed in the Challenger Crossroads Classic over the weekend at Lone Elm Park in Olathe and came away with a second-place finish.

The competition marked the first of the year for the team but there were little signs of rust throughout the two-day event.

They opened up the tournament against a team from Fusion FC and took a tough loss. The team bounced back to take a win against Rush Soccer to end the first day. They were in third place to start the second day and needed a win in the first game of the day to advance to the championship game.

In the game against another Fusion FC team, both teams played a scoreless first half. Then late in the second half, Eli Waters scored from 18 yards but Fusion came back to tie it at 1-1. The team needed to secure the win or they would go home. Brandon Mosher was able to score two more to clinch a berth in the championship game. Both Waters and Mosher were backed up by incredible defense from Hillary Ward, Kaitlyn Boian, and Jeremy Stermer Jr.

They were able to feed the ball forward to allow for shots on goal. Fion Wrabel stepped into goal for the second half of the second game of day one and showed the team that he was a force to be reckoned with.

With the win on day two, the team found themselves in second place and on the way to the championship.

The team’s opponent in the championship match was the team from Fusion FC that delivered the opening loss on the first day of the tournament. The game kicked off and the scoring was opened up by Brandon Mosher. The defense played solid, but Fusion was able to get a few by to retake the lead. In the end, the team took a 5-2 loss after Waters snaked one past the goalie from the end line before it went out of bounds.

“The players were amazing and showed great heart and dedication,” head coach Terrance Kratz said.

Alex Robinson, Ava Davis, Declan Abbott, Gavin Simpson, Kjell Wrobel, Lydia Robinette, Mosher, Waters, Wrabel, Ward, Stermer Jr., Boian, Sarah Poore and Marya Miller contributed to the team’s wins and runner-up finish.