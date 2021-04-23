Lansing, Leavenworth track and field compete at Bonner Springs

Jason Brown
The Leavenworth Times
Shown is Lansing senior Malik Benson competing in the long jump Thursday at the Bonner Springs Invitational.

Lansing’s men’s and women’s track and field teams both took first place Thursday at the Bonner Springs Invitational with 30 top-3 finishes between both teams. 

Leavenworth’s women’s team took second place with 120 team points, trailing the Lions’ 151. The Lion men scored a total of 172 points. 

Here are the notable results from the Bonner Springs Invitational:

100-meter dash

Leavenworth’s Wynter Ramos took first place with a 12.31-second finish while Lansing’s Zayliah Bronson came in second with a time of 12.66 seconds. On the men’s side, Lansing’s Bryson Raymond won the event with a time of 11.39 seconds. 

Shown is Leavenworth senior Dhakiya Blake.

200-meter dash

Leavenworth’s Dhakiya Blake earned a top finish with a time of 25.33 seconds with Ramos behind her in second in 25.76 seconds. 

Lansing’s Hunner Nelson finished in second place with a time of 23.95 seconds.

400-meter run

Blake picked up another first-place finish with a time of 59.43 seconds.

800-meter run

Lansing’s Anya Anderson took first place with a time of 2:34.33, followed by Leavenworth’s Sedona Posch in second with a 2:37.64 finish. Austin Howell took second place for the Lions with a 2:10.99 finish. 

1,600-meter run

Lansing’s Kenneth Howell took second with a time of 4:53.10 for the men while Allison Muzzy took third for the women in 6:15.49.

3,200-meter run

Leavenworth’s Katelyn Havner picked up a first-place finish with a time of 12:50.00. On the men’s side, Kenneth Howell grabbed another second-place finish with a time of 10:27.56. 

Women’s 100-meter hurdles

Leavenworth’s Amy Faught finished in 19.41 seconds to take second place. 

Men’s 300-meter hurdles

Lansing’s Kolton Brown finished in second place with a time of 47.51 seconds. 

4x100-meter relay

Leavenworth’s team of Brandi Gardner, Blake, Courtney Thompson and Ramos took first place on the women’s side with a time of 49.77 seconds.

4x400-meter relay

The Pioneers got another relay win as the team of Posch, Gardner, Thompson and Sam Dales finished with a time of 4:35.05.

4x800-meter relay

Lansing swept the event as the women’s team of Muzzy, Sophia Mosher, Kamryn Farris and Anderson finished in 10:59.16 and the men’s team of Jack Steger, Austin and Kenneth Howell and Nik Schintgen in 8:48.78. 

High jump

Lansing’s Levi Francis took second with a 5 foot, 10-inch jump while Richie Patrick was in third with a 5 foot, 8-inch jump. 

Basehor-Linwood’s Emma Hinkle grabbed third place on the women’s side with a jump of 4 feet, 6 inches. 

Pole Vault

Lansing’s Reece Baker won the event with a clearance of 10 feet, 3 inches. 

Long jump

McKenzie Hayse took second for the Lions with a jump of 16 feet, 2 inches while Dayven Dodd took third with a jump of 15 feet, 10.5 inches. Malik Benson took first place with a final jump of 23 feet, 7 inches, over three feet more than second place. Patrick took third place with a 20 foot, 5-inch jump.

Triple jump

Dodd picked up another medal finish, taking third with a jump of 30 feet, 7 inches. 

Shot put

Lansing took the top two spots on both sides of the event as Grayce Martin (38 feet, 11.5 inches) took first and Alyssa Batista (32 feet, 2 inches) took second for the women. Logan Buffo won the men’s side with a throw of 45 feet, 9 inches while Jamale Williams was in second with a throw of 42 feet, 11.5 inches. 

Discus

Williams picked up a top finish with a throw of 135 feet, 6 inches, followed by Caden Crawford (112 feet, 9 inches) in second. Martin took third on the women’s side with a throw of 92 feet. 2.5 inches. 

Javelin

Batista took second place on the women’s side with a throw of 85 feet, 3 inches, followed by Leavenworth’s Misty De’Leon in third with a final throw of 84 feet, 8 inches. On the men’s side, Buffo (134 feet, 4 inches) grabbed another top finish followed by his teammate Alex Jordan (126 feet)