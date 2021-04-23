Lansing, Leavenworth track and field compete at Bonner Springs

Lansing’s men’s and women’s track and field teams both took first place Thursday at the Bonner Springs Invitational with 30 top-3 finishes between both teams.

Leavenworth’s women’s team took second place with 120 team points, trailing the Lions’ 151. The Lion men scored a total of 172 points.

Here are the notable results from the Bonner Springs Invitational:

100-meter dash

Leavenworth’s Wynter Ramos took first place with a 12.31-second finish while Lansing’s Zayliah Bronson came in second with a time of 12.66 seconds. On the men’s side, Lansing’s Bryson Raymond won the event with a time of 11.39 seconds.

200-meter dash

Leavenworth’s Dhakiya Blake earned a top finish with a time of 25.33 seconds with Ramos behind her in second in 25.76 seconds.

Lansing’s Hunner Nelson finished in second place with a time of 23.95 seconds.

400-meter run

Blake picked up another first-place finish with a time of 59.43 seconds.

800-meter run

Lansing’s Anya Anderson took first place with a time of 2:34.33, followed by Leavenworth’s Sedona Posch in second with a 2:37.64 finish. Austin Howell took second place for the Lions with a 2:10.99 finish.

1,600-meter run

Lansing’s Kenneth Howell took second with a time of 4:53.10 for the men while Allison Muzzy took third for the women in 6:15.49.

3,200-meter run

Leavenworth’s Katelyn Havner picked up a first-place finish with a time of 12:50.00. On the men’s side, Kenneth Howell grabbed another second-place finish with a time of 10:27.56.

Women’s 100-meter hurdles

Leavenworth’s Amy Faught finished in 19.41 seconds to take second place.

Men’s 300-meter hurdles

Lansing’s Kolton Brown finished in second place with a time of 47.51 seconds.

4x100-meter relay

Leavenworth’s team of Brandi Gardner, Blake, Courtney Thompson and Ramos took first place on the women’s side with a time of 49.77 seconds.

4x400-meter relay

The Pioneers got another relay win as the team of Posch, Gardner, Thompson and Sam Dales finished with a time of 4:35.05.

4x800-meter relay

Lansing swept the event as the women’s team of Muzzy, Sophia Mosher, Kamryn Farris and Anderson finished in 10:59.16 and the men’s team of Jack Steger, Austin and Kenneth Howell and Nik Schintgen in 8:48.78.

High jump

Lansing’s Levi Francis took second with a 5 foot, 10-inch jump while Richie Patrick was in third with a 5 foot, 8-inch jump.

Basehor-Linwood’s Emma Hinkle grabbed third place on the women’s side with a jump of 4 feet, 6 inches.

Pole Vault

Lansing’s Reece Baker won the event with a clearance of 10 feet, 3 inches.

Long jump

McKenzie Hayse took second for the Lions with a jump of 16 feet, 2 inches while Dayven Dodd took third with a jump of 15 feet, 10.5 inches. Malik Benson took first place with a final jump of 23 feet, 7 inches, over three feet more than second place. Patrick took third place with a 20 foot, 5-inch jump.

Triple jump

Dodd picked up another medal finish, taking third with a jump of 30 feet, 7 inches.

Shot put

Lansing took the top two spots on both sides of the event as Grayce Martin (38 feet, 11.5 inches) took first and Alyssa Batista (32 feet, 2 inches) took second for the women. Logan Buffo won the men’s side with a throw of 45 feet, 9 inches while Jamale Williams was in second with a throw of 42 feet, 11.5 inches.

Discus

Williams picked up a top finish with a throw of 135 feet, 6 inches, followed by Caden Crawford (112 feet, 9 inches) in second. Martin took third on the women’s side with a throw of 92 feet. 2.5 inches.

Javelin

Batista took second place on the women’s side with a throw of 85 feet, 3 inches, followed by Leavenworth’s Misty De’Leon in third with a final throw of 84 feet, 8 inches. On the men’s side, Buffo (134 feet, 4 inches) grabbed another top finish followed by his teammate Alex Jordan (126 feet)