Lopez dominant as Leavenworth softball sweeps doubleheader at Bishop Ward

JASON LOPEZ

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

KANSAS CITY, Kansas – The Leavenworth Pioneers softball team leaped back into the win column, outpacing a scrappy Bishop Ward Cyclone team in a pair of victories Thursday at a chilly Wyandotte County Sports Complex.

The Pioneers (4-6) again followed the dominant pitching of Landri Lopez, who sliced her way through the Cyclone lineup in picking up both wins.

The junior right-hander, who improved to 3-3 on the season, tossed 12 innings, surrendering only six hits while striking out an impressive 20 Cyclone batters. Lopez was also potent at the plate, going 6-for-8 with four doubles, six runs scored, and three runs batted in over the two games.

In the opening game, the Pioneers blew open a tight contest by plating nine runs in the fifth inning on their way to a 15-3 win. Bishop Ward got on the board first, courtesy of a pair of errors in the bottom of the first inning.

The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the third when Junior Kaylee McLain doubled, and Lopez followed suit with one of her own to even the score. McLain started the offensive explosion in the fifth inning by lifting her first home run of the season over the fence in left field to give the Pioneers the lead for good.

Leavenworth closed the game by scoring five more runs in the seventh, highlighted by an RBI triple from junior Jewel Lake and RBI singles from freshmen Jada Eagle and Paradise Wright.

Leading the Pioneers at the plate were senior Mikayla Garrison (2-for-6), McLain (3-for-6, 2B, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI), Lopez (3-for-4, 3 2Bs, 3 runs, 2 RBI), Eagle (2-for-5, runs, 2 RBI), Lake (3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI), and freshman Hailey Garcia (2-for-5, 2 runs, RBI).

The second game followed a similar script, as Leavenworth erased an early 4-0 deficit with six runs in the second and seven more in the fifth to seal the mercy-rule victory.

McLain (3-for-5, 2 2B, 2 runs, 3 RBI), Lopez (3-for-4, 2B, RBI), Lake (2-for-5), Eagle (2-for-5, 2B, 1 run, 2 RBIs), Wright (1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI), Garcia (3-for-4, 2 runs, RBI), freshman Kylee West (2 runs), sophomore Paci Tate (2-for-2, 2 BB, 3 runs, RBI), and Garrison (2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI) spurred the offensive attack.

Leavenworth will look to continue their winning streak when they return to Kansas City against Turner in a United Kansas Conference doubleheader.

The first pitch is set at 3:30 p.m.