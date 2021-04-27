Bobcat golfers take fourth at home invitational

Three local high school men’s golf teams competed at Falcon Lakes Golf Course Monday in a varsity invitational hosted by Basehor-Linwood.

The 14-team field saw the Bobcats claim a fourth-place finish, shooting 338 as a team. Lansing took 11th with a score of 392 and Leavenworth was in 14th with a total of 416 strokes.

Two of the top five individual finishers were Bobcat seniors as Joey Langstraat and Wyatt Powell each shot 76 for four-over-par to tie for third place.

Lansing sophomore Zack Moberg was the next-highest local finisher, tied for 17th with a score of 86 for 12-over-par.

Bobcat junior Landon Bever and sophomore Jacob Lowe rounded out the top-30 in a tie with a score of 93 strokes.

Leavenworth’s top finisher was senior Jonah Barrette, who shot a score of 97 for 48th place.

Full results from the Bobcat Varsity Invitational can be found here.