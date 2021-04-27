Bobcats dominate Shawnee Mission Northwest in sweep

Basehor-Linwood softball needed just 10 innings to take two games from Shawnee Mission Northwest Monday at home with 12-2 and 18-3 wins.

The Bobcats moved to 9-3 overall and remained 3-1 in the United Kansas Conference.

Basehor’s offense was in rhythm early as Bella Rollo drove in the first run of the game with a triple to score Taylor Cruse. After adding another run in the first, the Bobcats plated four more in the second and third innings. Cruse pushed the score to 4-0 with a triple that scored Mila Seaton and came in to score in the following at-bat on a wild pitch.

Rollo pushed a home run to center field to give Basehor a 6-0 lead in the third inning and added another in the fifth.

The Cougars broke the shut out in the sixth inning with a pair of runs but the Bobcats dropped five runs on six hits to end the game on the run rule.

Rollo went 4-4 with five RBIs and Cruse was 3-4.

Cruse also pitched all six innings while surrendering five hits and zero earned runs as well as striking out 11 batters.

The second game saw the Bobcats use a 10-run third inning and eight-run fourth on 14 hits and four Cougar errors to enforce the run rule again.

Northwest jumped on top early with a run in the second inning and two more in the third to lead 3-0. The lead didn’t last long as the Bobcat bats began to connect. Cruse opened the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run, followed by a two-run single by Price to tie the game. Basehor added four more runs before Cruse mashed her second home run of the inning to help push the lead to 10-3.

The offensive domination continued in the fourth as Seaton drove in two runs with a triple and scored on Grace Rose’s home run in the following at-bat. Rollo notched her third home run of the day later in the inning as the run-rule went into effect.

Rollo had another solid game, going 3-4 with three RBIs. Cruse threw another four innings while allowing two runs with five strikeouts.