Royals release capacity, single-game ticket info for May

Royals report

The Kansas City Royals will expand stadium capacity for May games at Kauffman Stadium. Single-game tickets to May home games will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m., exclusively at Royals.com

The Royals will provide 3-foot socially distanced pod-style seating to accommodate 17,400 fans per game in May. Future single-game ticket availability will be determined on a month-by-month basis until Kauffman Stadium can operate at full capacity. Ahead of future single-game ticket releases, capacity limits will be reviewed each month based on Kansas City health and safety protocols.

In addition to pod-style seating, several additional policies and protocols will be in place to ensure the health and safety of everyone at the ballpark, including: