Wilburn’s seven RBIs helps Rams sweep Troy

Pleasant Ridge baseball pulled its record to 6-6 Monday with a doubleheader sweep of Troy at home by scores of 5-3 and 18-8.

After a close contest in the first game, the Rams were fueled by an offensive outburst from first baseman Nathan Wilburn, who drove in seven runs.

The Rams opened the scoring in the first inning as Logan Beying doubled to score Gavin Van Dyke.

The Trojans evened the score in the second inning but Van Dyke hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the frame to score Walker Adams and take a 2-1 lead. Troy responded again with a game-tying run in the third inning before taking a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Facing their first deficit of the game, the Rams reeled off three runs to lead 5-2. Connor Gibson opened the inning with a walk and scored on Drake Duncan’s triple. Duncan scored after Adams grounded out to take a 4-3 lead.

Wilburn followed with a one-out single and scored from first on a single from Van Dyke to lead 5-3. The Trojans managed just one hit and a walk in the final three frames and couldn’t mount a comeback.

Wyatt Schwinn pitched the final four innings and struck out three batters.

The second game saw the bats come alive for Pleasant Ridge as 15 runs were scored in the first three innings.

Adams was on the mound for the second game and put the first three Trojan batters down on four pitches. After plating four runs early in the first inning, the Rams loaded the bases with two outs, allowing Wilburn to clear them with a triple to left field and push the lead to 7-0.

Troy opened the second inning with a trio of singles, scoring one run, but Adams buckled down and secured three straight outs.

The Rams refused to let off the gas in the second inning and scored five more runs to lead 12-0.

After falling behind 15-0, the Trojans’ offense cut the deficit in half with two runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth. The Rams responded with three more runs in the bottom of the frame to end the game on the run rule.

Wilburn went 3-3 in addition to his seven runs driven in while drawing two walks. Van Dyke, Schwinn and Jake Heckman each picked up two RBIs.

The Rams notched just nine hits and took advantage of five errors by the Trojans. Troy wasn’t as opportunistic with the same amount of hits and failed to make the Rams pay for six errors of their own.

Pleasant Ridge is scheduled to hit the road Thursday for a doubleheader with Maur Hill-Mount Academy. The first game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.