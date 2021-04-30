Tenth inning walk-off highlights Bobcats’ sweep of Silver Lake

Basehor-Linwood softball needed extra innings to pick up the first of two wins against Silver Lake Thursday at home as the Bobcats trailed by one run entering the bottom of the 10th inning, only to plate two runs and win in walk-off fashion.

The second game of the doubleheader saw the Bobcats seize the momentum from game one and cruise to an 8-3 win.

The Bobcats are 11-3 overall this season and have won four straight games and 10 of their last 11.

Basehor opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with three runs as Bella Rollo plated two runs with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Eagles got on the board in the second with one run, but Taylor Cruse got it back for the Bobcats in the bottom of the frame with an RBI double, making the lead 4-1.

Silver Lake outscored Basehor 5-3 through the fourth and fifth innings, then added the tying run in the sixth at 7-7.

Both team’s bats went cold in the final three innings, but the Eagles took advantage of a couple of walks in the 10th inning to bring a run in and lead 8-7.

The Bobcats took advantage of two Eagles’ errors to get a baserunner on third base with one out, allowing Mila Seaton to push a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Sam Price and tying the game at 8-8 with two outs. Grace Rose wasted no time in the ensuing at-bat, taking the first pitch to center field, and scoring the winning run.

Rollo led the Bobcats with four RBIs on two hits, followed by Rose with two RBIs.

Cruse pitched all 10 innings, surrendering 10 hits and five earned runs.

The Eagles opened the scoring in the second game with a run in the first but the Bobcats quickly reclaimed the lead with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Rollo’s bat stayed hot as she doubled to score Cruse for the first run and scored the second on a double from Britney Hoffman. Basehor added another run in the fourth inning as Cruse scored again on a single from Audrey Spellman.

Silver Lake’s offense went on a run to tie the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning, only to watch the Bobcats reel off five unanswered runs in the next two frames to put the game away.

Five Bobcats had multi-hit games as the team totaled 14, highlighted by a 3-for-4 day from Kaleigh Small.

Hanna Hull held the Eagles’ offense down for all seven innings, allowing just five hits and striking out five batters.