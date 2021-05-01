Lansing caps week with sweep of Eudora

The bats came to life Friday for Lansing baseball as the Lions totaled 27 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Eudora at home just a day after the team mustered just two hits in a 3-2 loss to Shawnee Heights.

The Lions are 9-7 overall, 7-3 in the United Kansas Conference, and have won five of their last seven games.

Lansing fell behind early as Eudora plated two runs in the top of the first inning to lead 2-0. The Lions added a run in the bottom of the first and two more in the second to lead 3-2. Eudora responded with another two runs to reclaim the lead at 4-3 but Lansing’s offense hit its stride in the bottom of the third.

The first two Lion batters were hit by pitches, followed by a walk to load the bases with no outs. J Mendez evened the score with a line out that scored Antonio Mendez after tagging up. The Lions loaded the bases again as Peyton Basler drew a walk, followed by Jack Knutson doing the same to bring a run in. Bryce Turner singled to score another run, giving Lansing a 6-4 lead with one out and the bases still loaded. The Lions tacked on four more runs in the inning off RBI hits from Cam Ernzen and Antonio Mendez to lead 10-4.

The Lions added a few insurance runs in the final three innings and closed out the win.

Basler went 2-2 with a walk and scored all three times he got on base. Knutson went 2-4 with three RBIs and a walk. Erzen drove in two runs and drew two walks.

Game two saw the Lions triple the Cardinals output in the hit column as they notched 13 while allowing just four.

Eudora’s offense did most of its work in the first inning as they plated the first three runs of the game off of Lions’ starter Samuel Yancey.

Basler opened the bottom of the first with a single to left field, then stole second base and scored on Knutson’s double. The Lions cut the lead to 3-2 after Ernzen scored Knutson on a sacrifice fly.

Yancey came out in the second and put the Cardinals down in order followed by the Lions reclaiming the lead in the bottom of the frame.

Kyler Jaccard drew a walk to open the inning, advanced to third with two outs and scored on a single from Basler to tie the game at 3-3. Knutson drew a walk in the following at-bat and Basler moved to third base before stealing home during Turner’s at-bat to give Lansing a 4-3 lead. Yancey notched an RBI single that scored Knutson, making the lead 5-3.

Lansing scored in each of the following innings until the run-rule went into effect after they took a 10-run lead in the sixth.

Ernzen led the way in the second game with five RBIs on two hits. Knutson continued his solid season, going 3-3 with two RBIs, one walk and four runs scored.

Yancey threw all six innings and allowed just one hit after the first inning. He struck out two batters and threw 60 total pitches.

The Lions are scheduled to return to action Tuesday at home for a single-game matchup with Veritas Christian. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.