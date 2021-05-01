Track and field roundup: Blake, Benson highlight local athletes at Seaman Invite

Lansing and Leavenworth’s sprinters continued their strong seasons Friday as both track and field teams were in action at the Bob Camien/Claudia Welch Invitational at Seaman High School in Topeka.

Leavenworth’s women’s team claimed a fourth-place finish in the 20-team field with 67 team points. Lansing was behind the Pioneers in fifth with 57 total team points.

On the men’s side, Lansing took third place with 67 points, while Leavenworth took ninth with 37 team points.

Lansing senior Malik Benson and Leavenworth senior Dhakiya Blake highlighted solid running from both teams as Benson claimed top finishes in the 100- and 200-meter dash – as well as the long jump – and Blake won the 200- and 400-meter runs.

Here are the notable results from the Seaman Invitational:

100-meter dash

Benson’s win in the event came in 10.55 seconds, more than .3 seconds faster than second place.

On the women’s side, Leavenworth’s Wynter Ramos came in second place with a 12.second finish. Blake was right behind her in third place with a time of 12.07 seconds.

200-meter dash

Benson took the event with ease, finishing nearly a second faster than second place, in 21.97 seconds.

Blake got her first win of the day for the Pioneers with a time of 25.57 seconds. Ramos came in second with a time of 26.13 seconds. Lansing’s Jessi Ritchart was in third with a 26.75-second finish.

400-meter run

Blake grabbed her second win of the day with a 57.48-second finish, beating out Ritchart (58.42 seconds) in second place by a near second.

1,600-meter run

Lansing’s Kenneth Howell took second place with a 4:41.05 finish.

4x100-meter relay

Lansing’s team of Bryson Raymond, Benson, Hunner Nelson and Ian Patton took the top spot with a final time of 42.79 seconds.

High jump

Lansing junior Richie Patrick came in third place with a final jump of 6 feet, 2 inches.

Long jump

Benson continued his dominance in the event this season with another first-place finish, recording a 23 foot, 5-inch final jump.

Leavenworth’s Brandi Gardner took third place on the women’s side with a jump of 16 feet, 7.75 inches.

Shot put

Leavenworth’s Michael Harris took second place with a throw of 55 feet, 7 inches.

Basehor hosts De Soto Invitational

Despite competing on their home track Friday, it wasn’t a traditional home meet for Bobcat track and field as the school hosted the De Soto Invitational.

The women’s team came away with a fourth-place finish in the 10-team field, scoring 78 team points. The men finished in sixth place with 46 team points.

Here are the notable results from the De Soto Invitational:

100-meter hurdles

Sophomore Raina Christenson grabbed a second-place finish with a time of 16.79 seconds.

High jump

Sophomore Tyson Ruud took second place with his final jump clearing 6 feet, 4 inches. Senior Jenna Zydlo took first place on the women’s side with a final jump that cleared 5 feet, 2 inches.

Discus

Junior Aiden Ingram finished in second place with a final throw of 126 feet, 7 inches.

Javelin

Sophomore Brenna Lynn recorded a final throw of 104 feet, 5 inches to take third place.

Shotput

Senior Isabel Sibert finished in second place with a final throw of 35 feet, 3.5 inches.