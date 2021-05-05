Softball: Bobcats sweep Lansing, Turner to start the week

Basehor-Linwood softball continued its strong season with dominant sweeps of Lansing Monday and Turner Tuesday, scoring a total of 66 runs in four games while allowing just three.

The Bobcats sit at 15-3 overall – tied for the second-best record in 5A – and are 8-2 in the United Kansas Conference. They are also riding an eight-game winning streak.

Against Lansing, the Bobcats used two five-run innings as well as a four and three-run inning to open an 18-0 lead after five innings. Starting pitcher Taylor Cruse allowed just one hit and drove in seven runs on a 4-for-5 line with the bat.

The second game was a similar story but Lansing’s offense found a little life with a couple of runs in the first inning. Hanna Hull came into pitch after Cruse allowed four hits in the first inning and shut the Lions down with just two hits allowed in the final six innings of the 16-2 win.

Audrey Spellman went 4-for-5 with four runs scored. Britney Hoffman drove in five runs on three hits.

Against Turner, Basehor needed just three innings in each game to bring the run-rule into play with 17-1 and 15-0 wins. The Bobcats plated all 17 of their game one runs in the opening two frames on 12 hits. Game two saw the Bobcats plate five runs in the first inning, then blow the doors off with 10 runs in the third inning, ending the game.