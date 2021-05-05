Baseball: Lions win on senior night with 14-4 defeat of Veritas

Lansing continued a stretch of strong offense Tuesday with a 14-4 win at home against Veritas Academy, marking the third consecutive double-digit scoring effort from the Lions.

The Lions (10-7) have scored a total of 41 runs over their last three games while allowing 16 to opponents.

Senior Peyton Basler made the most of his last home game with a 3-for-4 day that included four RBIs from the leadoff spot.

After Basler struck out to open the game and Jack Knutson was hit by a pitch, the Lions plated four runs as Samuel Yancey, Cameron Ernzen, Antonio Mendez and Kyler Jaccard each notched an RBI to lead 4-0. The Lions added three runs in the second inning and two more in the third before Veritas got in the scoring column. With the lead cut to 9-3, the Lions responded with five runs over the final two innings to seal the win.

Jaden Vanek tossed all five innings allowing eight hits and four earned runs while striking out six batters.