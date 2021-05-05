Pioneer softball swept by De Soto

Pioneer report

The Leavenworth softball team saw their seven-game win streak come to an abrupt end as DeSoto swept both ends of a doubleheader Tuesday at the Pioneer Sports Complex.

The Wildcats (8-10) took advantage of three home runs to down the Pioneers (9-8) in the first game of the day. Marisa Johnson put De Soto on the board in the top of the first inning by lifting a flyball over the fence in left field for an early 1-0 edge.

The game entered a pitcher’s duel from that point as neither team could muster any offense against the Wildcats’ Maddie Reynolds and the Pioneers’ Landri Lopez until the fifth inning when Lauren Cook extended the lead with a line-drive solo home run of her own.

Leavenworth responded by loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the fifth on singles from sophomore Paci Tate, junior Kaylee McLain and Lopez. Unfortunately for the home team, a line-drive double play ended the rally with no runs scored.

From there, De Soto was able to take advantage of a fielding error to add another score in the sixth on a double from Jenna Haswell and then three more in the seventh to put the game out of reach, highlighted by a two-run home run from Janelle Lang.

Reynolds earned the win for DeSoto, holding the Pioneers scoreless on six hits while striking out four in her complete-game effort. Lopez (7-4) was handed the loss, surrendering four earned runs on eight hits while striking out seven in seven complete innings of work. Despite the setback, the junior righthander eclipsed the 100 strikeout mark in only 68 innings in the circle this season.

Leading the Wildcats on offense were Avery Karlin (2-for-4, 2B, run), Cook (1-for-3, HR, run, RBI), Lang (1-for-4, HR, run, 2 RBI), Johnson (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI), Reynolds (1-for-4, 2B, run), and Haswell (1-for-2, 2B).

McLain again spurred the Pioneers offense, slugging her way to a 3-for-4 showing at the plate with a double and two stolen bases. With the effort, the junior standout increased her team-leading average to .526 (30-for-57) with 14 doubles, 23 runs scored and 27 runs batted in on the campaign. Joining her in the hit column were Lopez (1-for-3), Tate (1-for-3), and freshman Paradise Wright (1-for-2, HBP).

The second game of the day saw the Wildcats capitalize on 11 Pioneer errors en route to a 15-1 win.