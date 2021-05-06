49th Annual City Tennis Tournament slated for Memorial Day weekend

After a delayed tournament in 2020, the 49th annual Leavenworth City Tennis Tournament is scheduled to return for Memorial Day weekend May 28-30 at David Brewer Park.

The tournament will feature singles and doubles play with multiple age divisions.

Boys and girls can compete in 18U, 16U and 14U for singles as well as 18U for doubles.

Adults can compete in the men’s and women’s singles open divisions or men 40 and up. Adult doubles will have a men’s and women’s open, mixed division and men’s 40 and up.

Registration is open to anyone and is not exclusive to residents of Leavenworth County.

The cost for all singles divisions is $15 per participant. Each team competing in a doubles division will need to pay a $25 registration cost. Participants may only register for three events – singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Registration must be completed online (through Eventbrite) or in person at the Riverfront Community Center during business hours. Telephone entries will not be accepted this year.

The tournament is scheduled to begin with the junior singles divisions at 9 a.m. May 28. The following day will see the adult singles divisions play as well as the men’s doubles at 9 a.m., followed by the remaining doubles divisions at 1:30 p.m.

Each participant will be required to bring one new canister of tennis balls to use during the competition.

The webpage for registration can be located by visiting leavenworthks.org/parksandrec