Track and field roundup: Benson continues to dominate, Pioneer relay teams stay hot

Lansing senior sprinter Malik Benson continued his domination in the 100- and 200-meter dash, as well as the long jump with top finishes in all three events at the Shawnee Mission North Relays, Friday at SMN High School in Overland Park.

The Lions saw solid performances from both teams as the men tied with De Soto for fourth with 43 points out of 33 teams. The women finished in 11th out of 31 teams with 29 points. Leavenworth's men picked up a ninth-place finish with 26 points while the women took fourth place with 40 points.

Here are the notable results from the Shawnee Mission North Relays:

100-meter dash

Benson's first-place finish saw him dominate the field with a 10.55-second finish, .3 seconds faster than second place. Leavenworth's Wynter Ramos took third place on the women's side with a time of 12.18 seconds.

200-meter dash

It was a similar story for Benson as he bested second place by .7 seconds with a time of 21.38 seconds. Ramos had another solid performance, taking second place with a time of 25.12 seconds.

110-meter hurdles

Leavenworth senior Jeremiah Walltower took second place with a time of 15.37 seconds.

400-meter run

Lansing's Jessi Ritchart took second place with a time of 58.14 seconds.

4x100-meter relay

Lansing's men's team of Bryson Raymond, Benson, Hunner Nelson and Ian Patton continued their domination in the event with a first-place time of 43.01 seconds.

Leavenworth's women's team of Aleshia Jones, Dhakiya Blake, Courtney Thompson and Ramos took first place with a time of 48.76 seconds. The Lansing women's team of Zayliah Bronson, McKenzie Hayse, Zy'Quiria Bronson and Ritchart came in second place with a time of 49.09 seconds.

4x400-meter relay

Leavenworth's team of Ramos, Brandi Gardner, Blake and Jones finished in second place with a time of 4:05.07. Lansing's team of Anya Anderson, Dayven Dodd, Hayse and Ritchart were right behind them in third place with a time of 4:09.48.

Long jump

Benson's top jump of 24 feet, 5.75 inches was more than two feet further than the second-place jump as the senior won all four of his events on the day.

Rams compete at Red Bud Classic

Pleasant Ridge track and field athletes were in action Friday at the Wellsville Red Bud Classic.

The Rams didn't make a lot of noise as a team but had a handful of athletes secure top-3 finishes at the meet.

Emma Schwinn picked up a second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (16.42 seconds) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (48.06 seconds).

Senior Chase Wohlgemuth took third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.84 seconds.

Justin Johnston earned a third-place finish in the high jump with a final clearance of 5 feet, 10 inches.