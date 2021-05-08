Lansing tennis sees both doubles teams qualify for state in tough regional field
For the first time in 10 years, Lansing men's tennis will take both of its varsity doubles teams to the state tournament after a tough east regional tournament Friday at Kossover Tennis Courts in Topeka.
The teams of Mike Bresser/Nathan Hamman and Joren Remington/Jaylon Romine each finished in the top-6 of the regional field to qualify for the state tournament, scheduled to begin Friday at Maize South High School.
Hamman and Bresser opened the day as the second-seeded team, earning a bye to the quarterfinal round. They defeated Shawnee Heights' team of Cesar Giron/Jonathan Delacruz to advance to the semifinals before falling to Topeka West's team of Caden McGee/Gavin Chavez. In the third-place match, they defeated another Heights' team in Garrison Johnson/Ajay Sharma.
Remington and Romine were the sixth-seeded team and opened the day with a win against Basehor-Linwood's Jackson Oberndorfer/Samuel Hicks. In the quarterfinals, they fell to McGee/Chavez and entered the consolation bracket. With a state berth on the line, they defeated Giron/Delacruz to punch their ticket, before dropping the fifth-place match to Highland Park's Eliseo Barreno/Azarion Perkins.
Leavenworth's Morgan qualifies for state
Leavenworth junior Angel Morgan entered Friday's regional as the seven seed with a singles record of 7-21, but advanced to the fifth-place match to qualify for the state tournament.
Morgan started the day defeating 10-seed Jack Jara out of Highland Park. He dropped into the consolation bracket with a quarterfinal loss to second-seeded James Maag (Topeka West). He clinched his state berth win a win over Lansing's seven-seed Ian Figueroa and advanced to the fifth-place match where he fell to Shawnee Heights' Paul Quidu.