Langstraat wins individual crown, Bobcats take second at UKC golf

Basehor-Linwood men’s golf fell 10 strokes short of eventual champion Shawnee Heights at the United Kansas Conference championship Monday at Shiloh Springs Golf Club in Platte City, Missouri.

Despite taking second to the Thunderbirds – who placed all but one golfer in the top 10 – the Bobcats had two of the top 3 individual finishers as Joey Langstraat won the field, shooting a 4-over-par 75, while Wyatt Powell took third place with a 79.

Lansing came away with a fifth-place team finish while Leavenworth rounded out the field in sixth.