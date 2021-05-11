Lansing wins United Kansas Conference championship in close competition

In a competition that was closer than in years past, Lansing women’s swimming edged out De Soto to win the United Kansas Conference championship Monday at Turner High School.

The Lions scored 294 team points to the Wildcats’ 291, marking their fourth UKC crown in the last four seasons – not counting last year’s canceled season.

Basehor-Linwood notched a third-place finish with 188 team points, followed by Leavenworth with 168 points.

Here are the notable results from the UKC championship:

200-yard medley relay

Leavenworth’s team of Maya Brothers, Tryphena Mundell, Chloe Thompson and Virginia Perry opened the meet with a first-place finish in 2:10.34. Lansing’s team of Caitlynn Kankelfitz, Alexis Buchholz, Jana Burnett and Esther Platt were right behind the Pioneer team in second place with a time of 2:10.37.

200-yard freestyle

Thompson picked up another win for the Pioneers with a time of 2:06.33. Lansing’s Ellie Johnson was in second in 2:10.76, followed by Bashor’s Emma Jackson in fourth with a time of 2:16.61.

200-yard IM

Mundell scored the Pioneer’s third win of the day with a 2:29.92 finish, followed by Lansing’s Celia Perez in third in 2:38.35.

50-yard freestyle

Thompson took second place for Leavenworth a 26.81-second finish.

100-yard butterfly

Perez earned Lansing’s first win of the meet with a time of 1:12.67. Burnett came in second with a time of 1:16.26.

100-yard freestyle

Johnson took first place for the Lions with a time of 58.79 seconds. Mundell was in third with a time of 59.99 seconds.

500-yard freestyle

Emma Jackson took third place with a time of 6:14.89.

200-yard free relay

Johnson, Buchholz, Perez and Kailyn Cline took second place for Lansing with a time of 1:53.85. Basehor’s team of Emma Jackson, Ellie Jackson, Rhiannon Neath and Ana Curzydlo came in third with a time of 1:57.55

100-yard backstroke

Kankelfitz finished the event in 1:11.52 to take the top spot for Lansing, followed by teammate Abigail Brown in second in 1:15.83. Leavenworth’s Ashley Morgan took third with a time of 1:18.03.

100-yard breaststroke

Buchholz notched another top finish for Lansing with a time of 1:18 flat. Basehor’s Izzy Mikijanis was in third with a time of 1:26.76.

400-yard freestyle relay

Lansing’s team of Cline, Burnett, Perez and Johnson finished the meet with a second-place finish in 4:06.64.