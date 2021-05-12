Pioneers cap regular season with win against Wyandotte

Wesley Redelberger opened the game on the mound for Leavenworth and put down the first two batters with three-pitch strikeouts before inducing a groundout for a seven-pitch inning.

In the bottom of the inning, the Pioneers took advantage of Bulldog miscues to plate their first two runs. Ross Brown III drew a walk, Redelberger reached base on an error and then both scored on a passed ball in the following at-bat. After Devon Bruning drew another one-out walk, Brandon Jones doubled to score the third run of the game. Angel Rosario notched the second hit of the inning for Leavenworth with a single that scored Jones, making the lead 4-0.

Goings took over on the mound for Redelberger in the fourth and secured the final three outs of the inning. From there, he cruised through the Bulldogs' lineup, facing just 11 batters in the final three frames.

Jones finished the day 2-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored. Rosario was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Redelberger allowed just one hit and struck out five despite allowing three earned runs (two unearned). Goings struck out three batters while allowing four hits.