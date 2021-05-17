Bobcats punch ticket for state golf, one Pioneer qualifies

\Basehor-Linwood men’s golf notched a third-place finish and a team qualification for the state tournament Monday at the Topeka West 5A regional at Cypress Ridge Golf Course.

The Bobcats totaled 348 strokes between its four top finishers on the par 70 course and were led by two top-five finishers.

Seaman took home first place with 324 total strokes, followed by Shawnee Heights in second with 328.

Senior Joey Langstraat shot two-over-par with 72 strokes to take second place, followed by senior Wyatt Powell at eight-over-par with 78 strokes in fifth place.

Langstraat and Powell will be joined by underclassmen Jacob Lowe (T-23rd), Carson Strah (26th), and Jason Smith (34th) as well as senior Brayden Strah (28th).

Leavenworth senior Jonah Barrette picked up the final individual state qualifier spot, tying for 12th place with 87 strokes.

The 5A state tournament is scheduled to begin Monday and run through Tuesday at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton.