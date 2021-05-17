Bobcats punch ticket for state golf, one Pioneer qualifies

Jason Brown
The Leavenworth Times
Shown is the Basehor-Linwood men's golf team following its third-place finish at the 5A regional Monday at Cypress Ridge Golf Course

\Basehor-Linwood men’s golf notched a third-place finish and a team qualification for the state tournament Monday at the Topeka West 5A regional at Cypress Ridge Golf Course.

The Bobcats totaled 348 strokes between its four top finishers on the par 70 course and were led by two top-five finishers. 

Seaman took home first place with 324 total strokes, followed by Shawnee Heights in second with 328. 

Shown are Basehor-Linwood seniors Joey Langstraat and Wyatt Powell Monday at the 5A regional at Cypress Ridge Golf Course. Langstraat took second place, shooting two-over par, 72 strokes, while Powell was in fifth at eight-over-par.

Senior Joey Langstraat shot two-over-par with 72 strokes to take second place, followed by senior Wyatt Powell at eight-over-par with 78 strokes in fifth place. 

Langstraat and Powell will be joined by underclassmen Jacob Lowe (T-23rd), Carson Strah (26th), and Jason Smith (34th) as well as senior Brayden Strah (28th).

Leavenworth senior Jonah Barrette picked up the final individual state qualifier spot, tying for 12th place with 87 strokes. 

The 5A state tournament is scheduled to begin Monday and run through Tuesday at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton. 