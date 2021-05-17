City, Labor Day Tennis Tournament champion Sherer wins 3-2-1A singles

Rossville senior Alex Sherer made the most of his only opportunity to compete in the high school state tennis tournament with a 4-0 run to become the champion of 3-2-1A singles Saturday at Riverside Tennis Center in Wichita.

Sherer, the 2020 City and Labor Day Tournament champion, entered the tournament with a 29-1 record and stormed into the finals to face Wichita Collegiate’s Nick Grabon (20-4).

The two standouts went the distance in a nearly three-hour match that saw Sherer come out on top by scores of 6-7 (10-8), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

"It was a battle, but definitely satisfying and definitely awesome," Sherer said to the Topeka Capitol-Journal following his win. "To do that with my dad, my mom, my teacher and AD there, it was pretty cool.

"Obviously I've had matches tight like that, go three sets and are back and forth. but I've never had a match that meant so much. There's really nothing to compare it to, that moment."

Sherer had the lead in the first set with a chance to win it, only to see Grabon battle back for the tiebreaker win. In the second set, he jumped out to 5-0 lead before Grabon won four straight games.

After closing out the 6-4 set win, Sherer was on the verge of wrapping up the title, up 5-2. But again Grabon rallied and put himself on the brink of the title, up 6-5 and serving. This time, Sherer fought back and forced the tiebreaker, winning it there.

In addition to becoming a state champion, Sherer also made his commitment to attend Kansas Wesleyan University and compete for its tennis program Thursday.

Both Alex and his father, Jesse, are registered to compete in the upcoming 49th Annual City Tennis Tournament slated to begin May 28.