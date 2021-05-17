Regional softball/baseball set, play begins Tuesday

Despite a forecast of rain throughout the week, regional baseball and softball play is scheduled to begin Tuesday highlighted by the second-seeded Basehor-Linwood softball team (17-3) that will host one of the east region’s brackets.

Regional baseball was originally scheduled to begin Monday but Basehor saw its opening contest against Pittsburg at St. Thomas Aquinas postponed due to field conditions. The Bobcats will now have to wait until Wednesday to begin postseason play.

Here is a breakdown of each local team’s regional bracket:

Softball regional 2

The Bobcats' first opponent on the road to state will be 15-seed St. James Academy (3-16). Two of the Thunder’s three wins came early in the season against Bishop Ward while the Bobcats are riding a 10-game winning streak. First pitch between the Thunder and Bobcats is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The winner will face the winner of 7-seed Bonner Springs (13-7) and 10-seed Piper (10-10) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Softball regional 3

14-seed Lansing (8-12) faces a tough test in its opening game against host and 3-seed Shawnee Heights (16-4) Wednesday at Lake Shawnee Complex. The Lions were swept by the Thunderbirds in the regular season by scores of 10-0 and 6-1. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The winner will face the winner of Pittsburg (14-6) and De Soto (9-11)

Baseball regional 1

Leavenworth (3-16) enters as the 16-seed and will travel to top-seeded Blue Valley Southwest Tuesday for a 4 p.m. first pitch. The Pioneers own two wins against Turner and another against Wyandotte but will have their hands full with the 17-win Timberwolves.

The winner will face the winner of 8-seed Shawnee Heights (11-9) and 9-seed Piper (11-9).

Baseball regional 3

Lansing enters postseason play having won five of its last six games and secured the 6-seed to face 11-seed Mill Valley (9-11) Wednesday at 3&2 West Baseball Complex.

The Lions’ (12-8) offense will look to continue their hot streak that has seen double-digit run outputs in four of their last six contests.

First pitch between the Lions and Jaguars is scheduled for 2 p.m. The winner will face the winner of 3-seed De Soto (15-5) and 14-seed Bonner Springs (7-13) for the regional championship.

Baseball regional 4

12-seed Basehor-Linwood (7-13) was scheduled to face 5-seed Pittsburg (14-6) Monday but field conditions prevented the start of the regional tournament at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. The regional was moved to Wednesday at Gardner Edgerton Hugh School. First pitch between the Bobcats and Purple Dragons is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The winner will face the winner of the 4-seed Saints and 13-seed St. James Academy at 4:30 p.m.