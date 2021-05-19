Regional soccer roundup: Basehor upended by Heights 4-2 in regional opener

Staff report

Basehor-Linwood women’s soccer saw one of the best seasons in program history come to an end in the Class 5A regional playoffs in a 4-2 loss to Shawnee Heights Tuesday at home.

The Bobcats (11-4-1) entered the contest with a 1-0-1 record against the T-Birds in 2021, but both games were tightly contested with a 2-1 win and 1-1 tie. It was clear after 20 minutes of play that the third matchup was going to be different.

The T-Birds' Kalyn Walter scored two goals in a one-minute span in the first half and Heights responded to a Basehor rally that tied the game with two second-half goals to take a 4-2 victory.

With the win, Heights (10-6-1) advances to Thursday's regional final, traveling to Blue Valley Southwest for a 6:30 p.m. contest. Southwest (11-1-3) beat Lansing 10-0 on Monday, ending the Lions’ season at 2-14 overall.

After the quick start from Walter, the T-Birds gave up a goal to Bella Zarate late in the first half and then one to Basehor's Teigan Capper 12 minutes into the second half to fall into a 2-2 tie.

But Kyler Bowman broke the tie with a goal after assisting on Walter's two first-half goals and then Walter finished off the Bobcats with her third goal late in the half for the hat trick.

In other action

Leavenworth saw its season end with a 9-0 loss to Mill Valley Tuesday. The Pioneers finished with a 6-9-1 overall record.