Track and field regional roundup: 9 Bobcats qualify for state, 3 Rams headed to 3A state

Basehor-Linwood’s track and field team will take nine athletes to the 5A state meet Thursday at Cessna Stadium at Wichita State University with four of them claiming regional championships.

One of the highlights came as the Bobcats took three of the four state qualifying spots in the women’s javelin event, led by junior Brenna Lynn, who set the school record and won the regional title.

Here are the notable results from the 5A regional meet:

100-meter hurdles

Raina Christenson qualified for state with a fourth-place finish and time of 16.93 seconds.

400-meter run

Junior Trevor McBride notched a fourth-place finish with a time of 52.36 seconds.

High jump

Senior Jenna Zydlo claimed the regional title with a clearance of 5 feet, 2 inches. On the men’s side freshman Tyson Ruud won the regional championship, clearing 6 feet. McBride also qualified for state in fourth place, tying Ruud’s jump of 6 feet.

Javelin

Lynn’s throw of 127 feet, 10 inches, beat the previous school record (set by Katey Trower in 2015) by nearly seven feet. Senior Isabel Sibert came in third (121 feet, 1 inch) and Olivia Vanderweide was in fourth (119 feet, 9 inches).

Shot put

Sibert claimed the regional championship with a throw of 36 feet, 11 inches.

Discus

Vanderweide took the top spot with a throw of 107 feet, 2 inches. On the men’s side, Carter Tickles qualified for state with a fourth-place finish (123 feet, 8 inches).

Pleasant Ridge gets 3 state qualifiers

Pleasant Ridge traveled to Osage City High School Friday for the 3A regional meet and qualified three athletes in five events for the state meet Friday at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

Senior Emma Schwinn led the way, qualifying for three different events. She won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.06 seconds and picked up second-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (13.6 seconds) and hurdles (16.83 seconds).

Senior Chase Wohlgemuth qualified in two events, taking second in the 110-meter hurdles (17.03 seconds) and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (43.09 seconds).