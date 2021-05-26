Basehor senior has ‘pretty special’ run to fifth at 5A state golf

Joey Langstraat entered the second day of the 5A state golf tournament Tuesday at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton tied for second place and down two strokes but a tough start to the second round, followed by a redemptive back nine led to a fifth-place finish (145 strokes, 1-over-par).

To finish in the top five when I didn’t have my best stuff is something to be proud of for sure.

The Basehor-Linwood senior came into the final high school tournament of his career as the regional runner-up and was accompanied by his entire team on the first day. The Bobcats qualified for state as a team for the second straight season – not counting last year’s canceled season – but the two teams had different identities.

“Back in 2019, we probably had the best golf team in the history of our school,” Langstraat said. “With all of the young guys on our team we knew coming into this year that we had different goals of just progressing through each tournament leading up to regionals and state. We did that and that is why we made it as a team this year as well.”

In addition to Langstraat, the Bobcats six-man team included seniors Wyatt Powell and Brayden Strah, sophomore Jacob Lowe and freshmen Jason Smith and Carson Strah.

Langstraat said Sand Creek is a challenging course but it provided the tough test that state should.

“I have played Sand Creek multiple times in the Railer Tournament,” he said, “and it is very tough. The wind is always blowing and the greens are tough. I enjoyed having state there this year because it was a tough test for the best players in the state, as the state tournament should be.”

After the dust settled from day one, Langstraat and Powell – top-10 mainstays during the regular season – were the only two Bobcats to make the cut with the former in a strong position to medal.

Powell made the first-round cut with an 86 but improved on the second day, shooting 6-over-par 78.

Despite shooting one-over-par in the opening round, Langstraat opened the second round losing ground to leader and eventual champion Nicklaus Mason (Mill Valley). He bounced back on the back nine with a great run that included shooting five-under-par.

“I didn’t come out how I needed to in the second round to have a chance to win,” Langstraat said, “but to shoot five-under-par on the back nine and birdie my last three holes as a Bobcat is something pretty special. To finish in the top five when I didn’t have my best stuff is something to be proud of for sure.

"It was also a lot of fun to go out playing with one of my good friends, Nick Mason, and watching him win it was pretty cool.”

Langstraat said this season was especially important because of the opportunities he lost last season to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Losing last season due to COVID was definitely a tough challenge that I had to face,” he said. “One of my best friends missed out on playing his senior year and that was tough to watch. However, it just made it that much more special to be able to play for Basehor-Linwood this year for the last time.”

Langstraat plans to attend Palm Beach Atlantic University in the fall and compete for the men’s golf team.