State title berth: Pitching, defense stellar in Basehor’s state semifinal win

Basehor-Linwood softball faced a number of challenges in holding a one-run lead for six innings but the Bobcats made big plays on defense to clinch a state championship game berth, defeating Goddard High School 1-0 in the Class 5A state semifinals Friday at Wilkins Stadium in Wichita.

Sophomore pitcher Taylor Cruse – fresh off her walk-off home run in the quarterfinals – threw a complete-game shutout and allowed just two hits.

Despite not producing with the bat, the Lions worked five walks off of Cruse and had multiple opportunities to score, leaving eight runners on base throughout the contest due to Basehor’s solid defense.

The Bobcats jumped on the board in the first inning when Bella Rollo doubled to left field with two outs. She stole third in the ensuing at-bat and scored on an error when the catcher tried to throw her out at third. Basehor mustered just three more hits in the contest but it didn’t matter as Cruse secured the final three outs in the seventh after surrendering a lead-off walk.

The Bobcats are scheduled to play the winner of Goddard-Eisenhower/Bishop Carroll at 5 p.m. Friday.

The game is set to be broadcasted by the NFHS Network. Follow @LVTSportsGuy on Twitter for game updates.