49th City Tennis Tournament held Memorial Day weekend

The 49th annual Leavenworth City Tennis Tournament returned to Memorial Day weekend with a three-day event held Friday through Sunday at David Brewer Park.

Play began with the high school division of both boy’s and girl’s singles. The boy’s side had eight entries as Gavin Nichols, Austin Vanek, Nathan Vanek and Peyton Vanek advanced to the semifinals. Nichols defeated Austin (6-2, 6-2) and Nathan defeated Peyton (6-0, 6-2) to set up the championship match where Nichols came out on top (6-1, 6-3). On the girl’s side, Clare Langfoss defeated Reece Baker in the championship by scores of 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.

Seven adult divisions opened play Saturday with one of the highlights coming in Chris Chapman’s fourth men’s singles championship as last year’s champion – and 2021 3A high school champion – Alex Sherer was forced to miss the event after suffering an ankle sprain.

Here are the results from Saturday and Sunday’s adult divisions:

Men’s singles

The semifinals saw Jesse Sherer defeat Ian Cusick (6-1, 6-1) and Chapman down Sam Dodda (6-1, 6-1) to set up the title match where Chapman won 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s singles

Alivia Sherer triumphed in a round-robin format for her third straight championship, followed by Michele Gregor in second and Shelly Finnestad in third.

Men’s 40-and-over singles

Lanny Wake defeated Brian Brauer 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the championship match. Frank Fleming also advanced, defeating George Morton 0-6, 6-1, 10-7 but was unable to compete in the championship due to an injury, making Wake the champion.

Men’s open doubles

Bobby Miller and Chapman picked up a semifinal win against Miles and Ian Cusick by scores of 6-1, 2-6, 10-8. Sherer and Jeff Modean teamed up to defeat Jeff Marcott and Fleming 6-3, 6-3. Miller and Chapman prevailed in the championship match by scores of 6-7, 6-4, 7-6.

Men’s 40-and-over doubles

After facing each other in the singles finals, Sherer and Chapman teamed up for a semifinal win against Fleming and Marcott (6-0, 6-1). On the other side, Miller and Modean defeated Alan Crute and David May (6-3, 6-1). In the finals, Sherer and Chapman picked up a two-set win by scores of 6-4, 6-4.

Mixed doubles

Ashley Miller and Brenden Van Berkum defeated Shad Langfoss and Clare Langfoss (6-4, 7-5) while Alivia Sherer and Morton won against Rachel Long and Cole Bresser (6-0, 6-1). In the finals, Sherer and Morton prevailed by scores of 6-1, 6-1.

Women’s doubles